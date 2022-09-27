A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

SACRAMENTO, Calif, (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are investigating two separate homicides that occurred on Monday night.

The homicides took place at around 11 p.m. with one being located in the 2000 block of San Juan Road and the other near Eleanor Avenue and Arcade Boulevard, according to police.

Police have confirmed that one person was found dead at the Elanor Avenue and Arcade Boulevard.

Two people have been dead in the 2000 block of San Juan Road, according to police.

This is a developing story.