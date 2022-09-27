SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed in a shooting in Sacramento Tuesday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. on 6th Avenue.

According to police, once on scene officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The Sacramento Police Department initially said that a second person drove themself to the hospital but later clarified that there was only one victim.