(FOX40.COM) — Two men who went missing after attending the Aftershock Festival this past weekend were found “safely,” the Sacramento Police Department said.

Jacob Clark, 24, and Anthony Acosta, 32, had last seen driving a black Ford F-150 with license plate 06073M3 onto southbound Interstate 5.

Clark is described as being five feet and 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Courtesy of Sacramento Police Department

Acosta is described as being five feet and 10 inches tall and weighing 265 pounds.

Courtesy of Anthony Acosta