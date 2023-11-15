(FOX40.COM) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting and house fire in Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives arrested Dominic Perez in Long Beach on Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said Perez is believed to have ties to Long Beach, which led detectives to the area.

•Video Above: Earlier coverage of this story

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office arrested Michael Wheat in Rancho Cordova.

Both men are suspected of a homicide on Nov. 2 where a two-alarm fire on Del Norte Boulevard led to a death investigation after a man’s body was found inside the home with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said the victim, 65-year-old Mike Plog, was shot once in the torso and found by fire fighters inside the burning home.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office determined Plog’s cause of death was from a gunshot wound.

Officials said initial access into the home at 26th Avenue and Del Norte Boulevard was made difficult for fire crews due to “hoarder conditions” at the front of the home.

Once crews were able to access the home, the flames were knocked down within minutes and that’s when Plog’s body was found inside.