(KTXL) — Firefighters with the Sacramento Fire Department successfully rescued two people and a dog who were trapped on a stretch of land surrounded by rising waters on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the fire department, the two people and the dog were trapped in a makeshift shelter near Tenaya Avenue and Natoma Street in Sacramento.

Firefighters boarded boats in order to reach the trapped people.

The fire department said that no one was injured and is reminding people to get to higher ground when they see rising waters.

California is currently being hit by the latest atmospheric river storm, one that is hitting only several days after an earlier storm soaked the state.

The recent storms are warmer, leading to more melted snow in the Sierra Nevada and foothills, which leads to higher water levels in creeks, streams and rivers.