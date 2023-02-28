(KTXL) — On Monday morning, two Sacramento Unified School District buses were involved in separate crashes, according to the school district.

A chain of events resulted in one bus being crashed into along Meadowview Road, according to the district.

After a car swerved around the back of a different bus it collided into another vehicle that then crashed into the front of the Sac City Unified bus, according to the district.

The second collision occurred along Freeport Boulevard after a car hit the bus’s service door as the bus was slowing down.

No injuries were reported in either crash. The California Highway Patrol responded to both crashes.

“Sacramento City Unified is grateful no injuries occurred to our students and staff, and we make a plea to our community to please drive carefully around our schools, buses, and bus stops, especially when children are present,” the school district wrote.