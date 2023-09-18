(FOX40.COM) — Two women with at least one gunshot wound each were transported to Sacramento area hospitals for their injuries following a shooting Monday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers reported that just after 1:59 p.m. they responded to Kit Carson St. near Revere St. after a call of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the two victims. No arrests have been made, police said.

This is the second reported shooting to happen on the same stretch of Kit Carson Street within days.

On the night of September 15, a man was shot and killed in the same area.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call their dispatch center at (916) 808-5471.