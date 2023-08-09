(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento users of Uber will have a new safety feature starting Wednesday.

The rideshare company announced its expanding an in-app safety feature that will allow drivers and riders in Sacramento to record audio during trips.

According to a news release, Sacramento is one of the latest cities where the company is expanding the audio recording feature, which has expanded to nearly 150 cities since launching in December 2021.

The company said the feature will be available to all riders and drivers in Sacramento in the coming days and weeks. Those who already have the feature available will receive an email about it.

The safety feature was launched in December 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Louisville, Kentucky. New York City is one of the most recent cities were Uber expanded the feature in April 2023.

“Safety is always the top of mind at Uber, and we are always looking for technology-based innovation to raise that bar,” said in a statement by Sachin Kansal, Vice President of Product at Uber. “We’ve heard from users that this audio feature helps them feel safer while on trips, and we are pleased them feel safer while on trips, and we are pleased to continue to expand the feature.”

“It is our hope that this feature can continue to help give riders and drivers peace of mind while on trips,” Kansal continued.

How to enable the feature

To set up the feature on the Uber app, drivers and riders can enable it in the app’s safety toolkit.

Once the feature is enabled, riders and drivers have the option of recording audio by tapping the blue shield icon on the map screen.

After tapping on the blue shield icon, drivers and riders can hit “start” on the “record audio” option.

How does the safety feature work?

Before a trip is started, riders and drivers will receive a notification to let them know their trip might be recorded if either of them has the feature enabled, according to Uber.

At any point during the trip, drivers and riders can start or stop an audio recording. Audio will automatically stop recording after the trip is completed unless it’s manually ended by the user during the ride.

Once the audio recording is completed, Uber said the file will be encrypted and stored on the rider or driver’s device.

According to the frequently asked questions section on Uber’s website, if a user enters a phone call while the feature is in use, the recording will automatically stop. The user will have to start the recording again after their call.

If using the feature in a different state, Uber said a majority of American states don’t require to obtain consent to record, but laws do vary.

How the audio is used in a safety report

In order to protect privacy, no one is allowed to listen to the recording, including Uber, unless the audio is attached to a safety report submitted to the company by the driver or rider.

After a safety report is submitted, Uber said the audio file will be decrypted and a safety agent will review the audio, along with other incident information.

“Preserving the privacy of users was a key consideration when we built this feature,” said in a statement by Emili Boman, Director of Safety, Privacy, and Consumer Protection Policy at Uber. “Each audio file is immediately encrypted, and stored directly on the user’s phone.”

“This ensures that no one — not even Uber — is able to access or listen to the recording unless the user chooses to submit it to Uber as part of a safety report,” Boman continued. “By alerting both users in advance of the trip that audio recording is possible, we can help ensure everyone is ok with the recording and has the chance to cancel the trip if they don’t feel comfortable.”