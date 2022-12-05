SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — University of California, Davis announced it will be moving its undergraduate graduation commencement ceremonies to the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento based on student feedback.

According to a news release from UC Davis, this decision was made after students completed a commencement survey stating that a majority of them would prefer to have it at the Golden 1 Center.

The changes also come after one of the spring 2022 graduation commencement ceremonies ended early due to excessive heat.

Seven students were taken to the hospital and the fire department received 36 calls for heat-related illnesses during the ceremony on Friday, June 10.

On that day, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Valley and it was forecasted to be 105 degrees, yet the graduation ceremony was still held outside at the UC Davis Health Stadium.

After ending the first ceremony early, UC Davis announced that the following Saturday’s ceremony would continue, however, no students’ names would be announced and they would not walk across the stage.

However, Saturday morning at 7:10 a.m., right before the ceremony took place at 7:30 a.m., UC Davis announced that names would be read and students would be able to walk.

Prior to the spring 2022 ceremony, UC Davis used to hold its graduation ceremonies at the University Credit Union Center. The university also used to have seven separate undergraduate ceremonies that spanned from Friday to Sunday.

In the spring of 2022, UC Davis announced that it would be moving the commencement outside and to the football field in order to have three ceremonies. This announcement was originally planned for 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it did not take place until the spring of 2022.

In a news release from UC Davis in March, UC Davis Chancellor Gary May made this decision because it would change the graduation “emphasis to ‘UC Davis’ commencement, instead of college commencement, to put more emphasis on our institution as a whole, as one of the leading public universities in the nation.”

After making the decision Chancellor May said “our students are graduating from ‘UC Davis,’ and we want the world to see them as UC Davis grads.”