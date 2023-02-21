(KTXL) — A Ukrainian flag hanging outside the Ukrainian American House in Sacramento County was vandalized on Sunday morning as a man spray-painted a swastika on their flag.

Surveillance video captured a hooded and masked man spray-painting the flag at around 3:52 a.m. after wandering around the organization’s parking lot.

The office’s located at 5299 Auburn Boulevard, is one of the satellite office’s in the Sacramento area.

A report has been filled with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, according to Ukrainian American House.