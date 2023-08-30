(FOX40.COM) — A jury convicted a man in the 2021 shooting death of his niece and another man, according to a statement from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office on Monday.

Tyrice Martin was convicted of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the DA said.

•Video Above: Families of both victims meet for vigil (From November 2021)

The shooting happened in November 2021, when an intoxicated man approached several of Martin’s family members, including his 7-year-old niece, outside of a home in Upper Land Park.

Martin, who was 22 at the time, exited the house to confront the man and fired his gun, striking and killing the man and his niece, the DA said.

The girl’s mother said in an interview at the time, “Tyrice just looked at that man, and he just, he shot…and when he shot, hit my daughter…”

The two victims were identified as Clifford Hall and Isabel Martin.

At the time, Martin was out on bail for a weapons offense.

The fact that Martin has a prior strike conviction for assault with a deadly weapon will be considered during his sentencing hearing on October 20. He faces a maximum sentence of 68 years to life, the DA said.