(KTXL) — A look at Downtown Sacramento’s accomplishments in the past year and a preview of what’s ahead will be discussed at the annual State of Downtown Sacramento breakfast later this month.

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership announced that Congresswoman Doris Matsui and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg are among the speakers at this year’s event, which will take place at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center on Feb. 21.

•Video Player Above: Old Sacramento sees the return of crowds

Former Vancouver Chief Planner Brent Oderian will serve as the keynote speaker, according to the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, which organizes the event. Micheal Ault, the Executive Director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership, will also speak at the event.

“As keynote speaker, (Orderian) will provide attendees a rare, but impressive glimpse into the challenges other downtowns have faced over the last few years, and some proposed solutions from this internally recognized urban planner,” the Downtown Sacramento Partnership said in its release.

According to a press release by Downtown Sacramento Partnership, the event will focus on accomplishments and challenges the city faced in 2022, as well as “statements on positioning and groundwork that are foundational to the success of Sacramento’s urban core in 2023.”

“State of Downtown is an incredibly important signature event, which showcases essential programs and services that we have maintained and will continue to build in years to come,” Ault said in the release. “The 2023 State of Downtown breakfast is the perfect platform for our region’s leaders and influencers to come together to share ideas, insights, and initiatives that encompass the importance of community and growth and the entire capital region.”

In addition to the speakers, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership said it’ll present the JVance Stewart Award for Community Service to Sacramento Kings president of business operations John Rinehart.

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership said the award recognizes individuals and organizations that demonstrate a passion for enhancing the lives of others through service within the downtown area.

The annual State of Downtown Sacramento breakfast will take place on Feb. 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.