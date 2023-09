A UPS driver collided with a house Sept. 2 according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

(FOX40.COM) A United Parcel Service (UPS) employee’s route came to an abrupt stop Saturday after their vehicle collided with a house, officials say.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reported that the incident happened around noon on the 7900 block of Marsannay Way in the Vineyard neighborhood of South Sacramento.

A Metro Fire spokesperson said no one was injured inside the home. The driver was treated and released.