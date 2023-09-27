(FOX40.COM) — Thousands of runners and walkers will be on the streets of Sacramento for the 19th Annual Urban Cow 5K and Half Marathon this weekend.

About 3,500 runners and walkers will compete in the half marathon, which will begin and end at William Land Regional Park on Sunday. The course will go through Land Park and downtown Sacramento.

The 5K race will mainly take place near William Land Park on Saturday. The course will start and finish on 19th Street near Freeport Boulevard near the park.

Here is what you need to know about the race.

Race times for both days

For Saturday, the Urban Cow event will have a 5K and kids races with the 5K run and walk starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Urban Calf Kids’ Races will be divided into the following age groups: ¼ mile for ages 6 and under, ½ mile for ages 6 and under, ½ mile for ages 7 to 10 years old, one mile for ages 7 to 10 ages, one mile for ages 11 to 12.

The half marathon will occur in three waves, which will have the following start and estimated finish times:

•Wave 1 (7:30 a.m. start) — finish time under two minutes

•Wave 2 (7:35 a.m. start) — finish time between two to two minutes and 30 seconds

•Wave 3 (7:40 a.m. start) — finish time over two minutes and 30 seconds

The half marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. with the event anticipated to conclude at 11:30 a.m. According to race organizers, the half marathon will have different pace groups for those who want to run or walk at their own pace.

Registration for the 5K and half marathon are closed, but spots are still open for the Urban Calf Kid’s Races.

Click or tap here to view a map of where to park.

Impact on roads

Sacramentans should expect road closures and surrounding neighborhoods will be affected.

Roads will reopen as the last runner moves through the course.

Road closures are anticipated to be clear after 11:30 a.m., according to Sacramento city officials.

According to race organizers, here are the roads that are expected to be impacted during the half marathon:

•Riverside Boulevard from The Westin Hotel to 11th Avenue closed from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; use South Land Park Drive to exit the neighborhood

• The intersection of Land Park Drive and 13th Avenue closed from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

While the race is going on, organizers recommend the following to residents who live in the surrounding neighborhoods:

•Use detour signs toward Bartley Drive and 15th Avenue and then out to Land Park Drive to Sutterville Road

•Exit to Riverside Boulevard from Sherburn Avenue, but drivers will be able to turn left on Riverside and up to Sutterville Road. Sacramento police officers will direct traffic in this area.

•Take detour signs toward Vallejo Way, Muir Way, Robertson Avenue, Riverside Boulevard, Teneighth Way, and on to Land Park Drive

•Organizers said to avoid the area of 13th and 14th streets and Land Park and Swanston drives and Govany Way. Those who need to drive can park their vehicle on Riverside Boulevard north of Vallejo Way and exit north on Riverside or park on Land Park Drive and exit north on Land Park Drive.