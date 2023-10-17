(FOX40.COM)– One vehicle caught on fire after a five-vehicle accident in Sacramento on Tuesday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The accident happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard. Firefighters reported that they assisted in extracting multiple people from their vehicle. Five of them had minor injuries and one was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

More information will be released as it becomes available.