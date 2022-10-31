SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into multiple vehicles and buildings in Sacramento Sunday morning.

The Sacramento Police Department said the vehicle initially struck four parked vehicles and a residence near H Street and Santa Ynez Way.

According to police, the vehicle then drove off and crashed into a bridal shop on Alhambra Boulevard. After crashing into the business, the vehicle again drove off but was later located on A Parkway.

Police said the adult female driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also said they would submit a warrant for the driver’s arrest following her medical treatment.