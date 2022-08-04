SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a vehicle drove into a home in the 8100 block of Valley Hi Drive after Sacramento police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle containing a suspect with multiple felony warrants.

Police said that after briefly stopping the suspect fled from the stop in the vehicle, leading officers on a vehicle pursuit before crashing into a residence.

(Photo from Sacramento police)

Police said that the owner of the residence was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was detained and will be booked for outstanding warrants and the charges related to the pursuit, according to the police.

This investigation is ongoing.