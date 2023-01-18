(KTXL) — A vehicle crashed into the sound wall on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue leaving the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle with “major” injuries Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento.

The CHP said that a “single vehicle lost control” and drove off the road hitting the right-hand side of the wall.

According to the CHP, a man was driving the car when it crashed and he had two female occupants in the car with them. All of the occupants were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that they were helping extract one victim from the vehicle.

All three people inside the vehicle were taken to local hospitals with “major but non-life-threatening injuries.”