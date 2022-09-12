One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

Sacramento, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Sacramento residents are without power after a vehicle hit a power pole on Arden Way near Del Paso Boulevard just around 12:30 a.m. Monday, officials said.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the vehicle hit the power pole at a high rate of speed and sheared it in half.

One of the occupants of the car was removed from the car by the fire department and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the fire department said. A second occupant was able to get out on their own and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Sacramento Police Department said electrical crews are working in the area and asked that drivers use alternate routes.