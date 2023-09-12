A vehicle hit a parked car and drove directly through a building on Marconi Avenue on Sept. 12 according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

(FOX40.COM) — A moving car in Sacramento hit a parked car and continued into a building on the 2400 block of Marconi Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sept. 12, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

After impact, Metro Fire reported that the vehicle “went through (the building) entirely,” and came to rest after it hit a second parked vehicle.

The reason for the incident is still unknown.

Officials say that the driver was was transported with minor injuries. The passenger also sustained minor injuries.