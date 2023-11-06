(FOX40.COM) — Since Nov. 11, 1918, the United States and many of its allied nations have celebrated and remembered its veterans on a day that marked the end to one of the bloodiest wars of the 20th century.

This Veteran’s Day is significant beyond normality as it marks 70 years since the armistice of the Korean War on July 27, 1953, creating the 38th parallel and modern day North Korea and South Korea.

The Korean War lasted from 1950 to 1953 and was deemed the Forgotten War.

Today, there are around 1.1 million Korean War veterans alive, of the 6.8 million men and women that served during the course of the war, with the median age being 88, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

This year’s Auburn Area Veteran’s Day Parade will be specifically aimed towards honoring Korean War veteran’s and will have several Korean War veterans serve as the parades Grand Marshalls

The parade will begin at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday at the corner of Lincoln Way and Cleveland Avenue.

Other Veteran’s Day parades and celebrations in the Sacramento region:

Sacramento County

Elk Grove

Annual Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade

When: 11:11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 11

Where: 8820 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove

Details: American Legion Post 233 Inc. hosts their Annual Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade that will begin lining up along Elk Grove Blvd and head south to the terminus at Elk Grove Park.

Folsom

Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade

When: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 11

Where: East Bidwell Street and Montrose Drive

Details: The parade will start by heading westbound on East Bidwell Street, then head northbound on Coloma Street and onto Natoma Street. An honor ceremony will then be held at the Veterans Memorial in City Lions Park.

Placer County

Auburn

Auburn Area Veteran’s Day Parade

When: 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 11

Where: Lincoln Way and Cleveland Avenue in Downtown Auburn

Details: The parade will proceed down Lincoln Way and make a brief pause at Central Square, intersection of High Street and Lincoln Way, for a release of doves, fly-over, three volley rifle salute and TAPS.

Roseville

Honoring Veterans

When: 5 p.m. on Nov. 9

Where: Vernon Street Town Square, Downtown Roseville

Details: Event goers will have the opportunity to provide donations for care packages for service members. There will also be a Wall of Honor that will pay tribute to Roseville Veterans.

Nevada County

Nevada County Military Appreciation Week

Starting on Nov. 4 and running through Nov. 12, Nevada County is holding their 3rd annual Military Appreciation Week to honor activity duty members, reservists, veterans and Gold Star Families.

San Joaquin County

Stockton

Veterans Day Tribute

When: 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 11

Where: The Bob Hope Theater at 242 E Main Street, Stockton

Details: This event is put together by The United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County.

Stanislaus County

Modesto

Modesto Veteran’s Day Parade

When: 9 a.m. on Nov. 11

Where: O Street to Graceada Park

Details: A Veterans Day Ceremony will follow the parade at 10:30 a.m.

Solano County

Fairfield

2023 Veterans Day Parade and Commemoration Ceremony

When: 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 11

Where: Downtown Fairfield

Details: The parade will kick-off with a fly over by air crews from Travis Air Force Base. A Commemoration Ceremony and Concert at 10 a.m. will be held at the Downtown Theatre located at 1035 Texas Street.

Sutter and Yuba Counties

Marysville

2023 Veteran’s Day Parade

When: 11 a.m. on Nov. 11

Where: D Street, Marysville

Yolo County

Davis

Veterans Day Ceremony

When: 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11

Where: Davis Cemetery and Arboretum, 820 Pole Line Road

Details: The event will begin with a musical prelude with performances by Golden State Brass, Adrienne Fortini, Davis Local Vocals, The Davis Madrigals, and Jazz Choir.

