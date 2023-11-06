(FOX40.COM) — Since Nov. 11, 1918, the United States and many of its allied nations have celebrated and remembered its veterans on a day that marked the end to one of the bloodiest wars of the 20th century.
This Veteran’s Day is significant beyond normality as it marks 70 years since the armistice of the Korean War on July 27, 1953, creating the 38th parallel and modern day North Korea and South Korea.
The Korean War lasted from 1950 to 1953 and was deemed the Forgotten War.
Today, there are around 1.1 million Korean War veterans alive, of the 6.8 million men and women that served during the course of the war, with the median age being 88, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.
This year’s Auburn Area Veteran’s Day Parade will be specifically aimed towards honoring Korean War veteran’s and will have several Korean War veterans serve as the parades Grand Marshalls
The parade will begin at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday at the corner of Lincoln Way and Cleveland Avenue.
Other Veteran’s Day parades and celebrations in the Sacramento region:
Sacramento County
Elk Grove
Annual Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade
When: 11:11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 11
Where: 8820 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove
Details: American Legion Post 233 Inc. hosts their Annual Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade that will begin lining up along Elk Grove Blvd and head south to the terminus at Elk Grove Park.
Folsom
Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade
When: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 11
Where: East Bidwell Street and Montrose Drive
Details: The parade will start by heading westbound on East Bidwell Street, then head northbound on Coloma Street and onto Natoma Street. An honor ceremony will then be held at the Veterans Memorial in City Lions Park.
Placer County
Auburn
Auburn Area Veteran’s Day Parade
When: 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 11
Where: Lincoln Way and Cleveland Avenue in Downtown Auburn
Details: The parade will proceed down Lincoln Way and make a brief pause at Central Square, intersection of High Street and Lincoln Way, for a release of doves, fly-over, three volley rifle salute and TAPS.
Roseville
Honoring Veterans
When: 5 p.m. on Nov. 9
Where: Vernon Street Town Square, Downtown Roseville
Details: Event goers will have the opportunity to provide donations for care packages for service members. There will also be a Wall of Honor that will pay tribute to Roseville Veterans.
Nevada County
Nevada County Military Appreciation Week
Starting on Nov. 4 and running through Nov. 12, Nevada County is holding their 3rd annual Military Appreciation Week to honor activity duty members, reservists, veterans and Gold Star Families.
San Joaquin County
Stockton
Veterans Day Tribute
When: 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 11
Where: The Bob Hope Theater at 242 E Main Street, Stockton
Details: This event is put together by The United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County.
Stanislaus County
Modesto
Modesto Veteran’s Day Parade
When: 9 a.m. on Nov. 11
Where: O Street to Graceada Park
Details: A Veterans Day Ceremony will follow the parade at 10:30 a.m.
Solano County
Fairfield
2023 Veterans Day Parade and Commemoration Ceremony
When: 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 11
Where: Downtown Fairfield
Details: The parade will kick-off with a fly over by air crews from Travis Air Force Base. A Commemoration Ceremony and Concert at 10 a.m. will be held at the Downtown Theatre located at 1035 Texas Street.
Sutter and Yuba Counties
Marysville
2023 Veteran’s Day Parade
When: 11 a.m. on Nov. 11
Where: D Street, Marysville
Yolo County
Davis
Veterans Day Ceremony
When: 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11
Where: Davis Cemetery and Arboretum, 820 Pole Line Road
Details: The event will begin with a musical prelude with performances by Golden State Brass, Adrienne Fortini, Davis Local Vocals, The Davis Madrigals, and Jazz Choir.