SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thursday night a Victorian-style home in the 1500 block of Q Street caught fire in Downtown Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire department said that when firefighters arrived on the scene they saw smoke and fire coming from the attic of the three-story Victorian home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, however, the roof was severely damaged. The fire also left cosmetic damage to the homes to the left and right of the Victorian home.

According to the fire department, the home was under construction and no one was living there at the time.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.