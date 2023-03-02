(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department released two videos Thursday of a fatal collision involving a police officer on Oct. 31, 2022 that claimed the life of 61-year-old Denzil Broadhurst.

On Wednesday, Officer Benjamin Jillson was issued a misdemeanor warrant for vehicular manslaughter and turned himself into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and released.

The first video shows Jillson’s body cam footage following the crash in the area of Bell Street and May Street.

The second video is from a security camera on a nearby home that is pointed at the street and catches the collision on the far left of the frame.

In November 2022, the Sacramento Police Department announced that they would begin an investigation into the crash.

“Based on the findings of the investigation, the Sacramento Police Department found that the facts supported a charge of vehicular manslaughter,” the police department wrote in a news release. “The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the investigation and concurred with those findings.”

Jillson is currently on administrative leave and his peace officers power is suspended.