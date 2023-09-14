(FOX40.COM) — A vigil is planned on Thursday night for Justin McAllister, the Sacramento City College football player who died after a conditioning practice earlier this week.

The vigil is expected to take place at Delta High School in Clarksburg at 7 p.m.

McAllister’s family said they’re finding solace in the wonderful memories they have of him.

McAllister’s father, Lloyd said he and his wife will establish a scholarship in their son’s name at Delta High and at Sacramento City.

“He was a blessing to have in my life,” Lloyd McAllister told FOX40.com. “I’m honored to be allowed to be his father.”

While no official cause of death is known, players said the offensive lineman collapsed and was unresponsive after a short routine conditioning practice on Monday.

After players learned about McAllister’s death, dozens gathered at Hughes Stadium around 11 p.m. Monday night for a vigil to pay tribute to the offensive lineman, who they said always brought a great smile and attitude to the football field.

A spokesperson from Sacramento City College said there will be grief counseling available for fellow students and teammates on campus following McAllister’s death.

“We at Sacramento City College and the Los Rios Community College District simply cannot imagine the pain that this young man’s family and loved ones are dealing with right now,” the college said in a statement. “All of our thoughts are with them at this time of unthinkable grief.”

McAllister graduated from Delta High in 2022 where he was a student-athlete.