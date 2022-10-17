SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The president of a non-profit aimed at bringing tourism to Sacramento said that the city is taking on a new identity centered around food and festivals.

“Our reputation was being the capital and the gold rush capital,” Mike Testa, president of Visit Sacramento, said to FOX40 News. “There’s a heritage that’s valuable, but in ten years we’ve changed into a food mecca and attracted music festivals that are driving a lot of economics for the region and raising the profile of Sacramento.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Testa said concerts like the recent ones in Discovery Park bring in significant revenue for the city.

“Aftershock, the economic impact is $30 million, and $1.5 million of that is in taxes to Sacramento,” Testa said. “The more visitors, the more funding that goes to the city. Venues that residents enjoy, such as the Memorial Auditorium and the convention center, receive funding because of the visitors.”

Even though the summer is over, Testa said there are plenty of events to look forward to.

“Iron Man is coming up, California International Marathon, fireworks on New Year’s Eve,” Testa said. “2023 has so much on the calendar. It’s a great time to be in Sacramento.”