(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Steps Forward announced on Monday that the 2024 Point in Time Count will be on Jan. 24 and 25th and they need hundreds of volunteers for the effort.

The goal of the Point in Time Count is to conduct a community-wide count to determine the number of people experiencing homelessness across the region. More than 500 volunteers helped during the last count in Feb. 2022.

“The PIT is a huge community-wide effort that gives people a chance to make a meaningful

contribution toward better understanding where we are and is a great way to contribute toward

addressing and ultimately ending homelessness,” said Lisa Bates, Chief Executive Officer of

SSF.

Besides gaining a better idea of the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the Sacramento region, it is also an important step for Sacramento to be able to apply for federal homeless response funding.

Sacramento communities collected $30.5 million in Housing and Urban Developing (HUD) funding in 2022, according to Sacramento Steps Forward.

Of that $30.5 million, $29 million was used to maintain a permanent housing program for more than 1,200 households.

The 2022 PIT Count determined that 9,278 individuals were experiencing homelessness on a single night.

For more information on how to become a volunteer click here.

Volunteers must be 18 years of age, able to move about by foot or car to a predetermined location and be willing to use their personal cell phone and flashlight.