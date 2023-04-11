(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect in an armed robbery was arrested after apparently leaving behind his wallet at the scene.

Deputies said they received a call around 4:45 a.m. about an armed robbery at the Chevron gas station near El Camino Avenue and El Centro Road on March 24.

The sheriff’s office arrived and said they learned someone wearing a mask pointed a shotgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.

A customer at the gas station was also forced to the ground and had their wallet stolen. The suspect then left the area in a car.

However, the sheriff’s office said surveillance video showed the suspect had dropped their wallet in the parking lot before the robbery took place.

He was identified by the sheriff’s office as 26-year-old Tyrue Reed of Sacramento. The sheriff’s office said Reed was on active Post Release Community Supervision for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Reed was arrested on March 30 and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Detectives are still investigating the robbery, and the sheriff’s office said they are investigating any possible connection to other robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.