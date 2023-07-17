(KTXL) — This summer, kids in the Sacramento area can get free, nutritious meals daily.

In a news release, YMCA of Superior California announced a partnership with the Walmart Foundation, who donated funds to sponsor the Summer Food Service Program.

The program seeks to provide nutritious meals to children in need during the summer months when school lunches aren’t accessible.

“We are proud to emphasize that all children in attendance will receive meals at no separate charge,without any physical segregation or discrimination based on race, color, ethnic/national origin, age, sex,religion, or disability. The YMCA of Superior California is committed to being an equal opportunity provider,” read the release.

Below is list of locations where free lunches will be served daily.

YMCA of Superior California includes Yolo County, Yuba-Sutter, Oroville and Greater Sacramento YMCAs (Credit: FOX40)

Locations and Hours

Elmo Slider, 7851 35th Ave – Lunch served from noon to 1 p.m.

Woodland Boys and Girls Club, 433 W Cross Street – Lunch served from noon to 1pm, with a snack from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Laguna North Boys and Girls Club – Snack served from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 7400 Imagination Parkway.

Rancho Cordova Boys and Girls Club, 10455 Investment Circle, Rancho Cordova – Lunch served Monday to Friday from noon to 1pm, with a snack from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

La Familia, 5523 34th Street – Lunch served from June 26th to August 3rd, between noon to 1 pm.

Epic Charter School, 2945 Ramco Street in West Sacramento – Lunch served from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, with a snack from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.