Applications are currently being accepted for a program that hopes to help aspiring Sacramento business owners.

The Calling All Dreamers program offered by the Downtown Sacramento Foundation (DSF) allows the chance for prospective business owners to be awarded a start-up package worth nearly $120,000.

The awardee receives $20,000 and over $100,000 of business-related services, according to a press release.

Finalists won’t go away empty-handed, as the second place awardee will receive $10,000 in cash while other finalists who complete the program will be awarded up to $5,000 each if they open a business downtown.

While the program is in its 11th year, it is the second year of the iteration with the adaption of a business incubator that resulted in two businesses opening downtown within months of finishing the program.

“The heart of our region is a reflection of the talent, diversity, and creativity of our business community, and the evolving urban neighborhood downtown is looking for the next wave of entrepreneurs to be a part of this exciting new chapter,” said in a statement by Scott Ford, Economic Development Director at the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “Building upon the success of last season’s business incubation program, the 11th season of Calling All Dreamers will focus on creating equitable pathways to successful entrepreneurship in Downtown Sacramento.”

Past winners currently operating in downtown Sacramento include Dipped N Color (2023), Nash & Proper (2019), NEO Escape Rooms (2018), and The Allspicery (2015).

Former finalists that are currently or will be in business include Flora and Fauna Provisions (opening fall 2023), Burnside Coffee (TBD), The Teetotalist (TBD), Cerealism, Jazzy Bird, Leash & Collar, The Kitchen Table and Pure Soul.

What is the process of the program?

Applications became available online on Tuesday and will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Sept. 1.

While applying, aspiring business owners must prepare a business plan and a 60-second video.

According to the DSF, selected applicants will participate in business development boot camps where they will be paired with a business mentor to build their business concept and refine their pitch.

The boot camp starts in September and will continue through December, which is also when finalists will be selected for another round of boot camps.

A final business pitch will take place in February where a winner and runner-up will be announced.