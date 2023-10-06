(FOX40.COM) — An annular solar eclipse is expected to be visible across most of Northern California on Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sacramento State will host a viewing party on campus.

The university’s physics and astronomy department will be hosting a viewing party at the planetarium, where telescopes and eclipse viewing glasses will be provided.

According to the university’s website, the physics and astronomy department will be setting up in the garden area behind the planetarium and will be setting up telescopes with solar filters for safe viewing.

Free planetarium shows will occur from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on a first come-first serve basis.

The Sacramento State Planetarium is located at 6000 Jed Smith Drive near the University Union and Hornet Bookstore.

When is the eclipse happening in Northern California?

According to NASA, the eclipse is set to occur on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the max coverage happening at 9:20 a.m.

At 8:44 a.m., people in Northern California will start to see the sunlight dim as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. When the max eclipse occurs at 9:20 a.m., much of the sun will be covered by the moon, appearing as a crescent-shaped sun.

Before 10 a.m., the moon will move out of the path between and the sun and much of the sun will be revealed again around 10:43 a.m.

The path of the eclipse will be visible across the western portion of the United States and will cross North, Central and South America.