(KTXL) — For fans wanting to watch the Sacramento State football team take on a Troy Taylor-led Stanford squad this season, there is now a transportation option for fans.

According to Sacramento State Athletics, a tailgate package is being offered for the Hornets’ road game against Pac-12 opponent Stanford on Sept. 16.

•Video Above: Swarm mentality: Sacramento State football returns to the gridiron

The tailgate package includes bus transportation to and from Stanford Stadium, a pregame tailgate with food and drinks catered by Dad’s Kitchen and a game ticket to the game.

According to Eventbrite, the bus will depart Sac State at 11 a.m. with the tailgate expected to start around at 2 p.m. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Stanford Stadium.

Click or tap here to get tickets.

The matchup against Stanford will be the Hornets final nonconference game of the season and the second all-time meeting between the two schools.

Taylor will lead the Cardinal’s this upcoming season after guiding the Hornets to a 30-8 record over three seasons. He was named Stanford’s head coach in December 2022.

Sac State won at least a share of the Big Sky championship and a berth in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs each season under Taylor.

The Stanford Cardinal are the only Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team the Hornets are playing this season. The FBS is one level above the FCS in DI college football.

Following the departure of Taylor, the Hornets named Andy Thompson as head coach after serving as Sac State’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach the previous three seasons.

Before the Stanford game, the Hornets will kick off the season against Nicholls State on the road on Aug. 31 and will have their home opener against Texas A&M — Commerce at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9.