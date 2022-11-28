SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento will be opening two warming centers overnight as temperatures dip into the 30s.

The Outreach and Engagement Center located at 3615 Auburn Blvd., and the North Fifth Street Shelter Lobby located at 700 North Fifth Street, will be open Monday, Nov. 28 through Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. as warming centers.

The Outreach and Engagement Center can hold up to 50 people while the North Fifth Street Shelter Lobby can hold up to 30 people.

The North Fifth Street Shelter Lobby does not allow animals into the facility.