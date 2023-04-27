(KTXL) — Sacramento residents looking to do some shopping at a farmers’ market while enjoying some live music can head to Midtown as Wednesdays at Winn is back.

Every Wednesday, shoppers can take a look at products ranging from flowers, artisan goods, and farmers’ market grocery items from vendors in 40 open-air booths.

There is live music and even two workout classes sponsored by Sutter Health. A pop-up clinic by Street Soccer USA will also be held.

On the last Wednesday of the month, Wednesdays at Winn plans to hold a wine tasting courtesy of Kirchhoff Family Wines.

Admission to the weekly event is free. It’s held at Albert Winn Park, 1616 28th Street, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

They will also be holding a special event on May 3 for the Big Day of Giving.

All the proceeds from the Sippin’ at Winn event will go to the Midtown Association, a nonprofit that helps Midtown parks.