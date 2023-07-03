(KTXL) — If you plan on being outdoors on the 4th of July or anytime in the first half of the month, you’ll have to be cautious about more than the heat, as vector control officials say that West Nile virus activity is increasing in the Sacramento area.

The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District issued a news release Monday that advises more mosquito samples and dead birds that have tested positive for the virus in two different parts of the city.

•Video Above: First signs of West Nile virus in Yolo County (from June 2023)

“The extreme heat we’ve seen in the last few days has definitely increased mosquito populations and we’re starting to see widespread activity,” District Manager Gary Goodman said in the release. “We are closely monitoring these areas as they are becoming hot spots for the virus.”

One of the sites is in South Natomas and the other is between Elder Creek Rd. and Florin Rd., west of Power Inn.

Vector control officials say the rise in activity comes at a time when many people will be outdoors over the holiday weekend, either at events or at home barbecues and parties, precisely when there is a higher chance of being bitten by a mosquito.

Officials are urging the public to use effective repellent or stay indoors, especially around dusk, to prevent bites.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend using repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Vector control officials said they will continue to test mosquito samples and dead bird reports, as well as implement ground fogging in areas that may need additional action.

In 2022, five people were confirmed to have West Nile virus in Sacramento County, with another three people in Yolo County, the district said.

Across California, 216 people tested positive for the virus, with 15 of them leading to deaths.

How to prevent mosquitoes

The district advises the public to follow the “seven D’s” of prevention:

•Drain standing water

•Higher mosquito activity is during Dawn and Dusk

•Dress using long sleeves and pants

•Defent yourself with an effective repellent

•Ensure Doors and window screens are in good condition

•Call District personnel to address problems at 1-800-429-1022