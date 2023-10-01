(FOX40.COM) — A West Sacramento police officer was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported that it witnessed the police officer driving around noon in the area of Highway 99 and CA 4 and suspected a possible DUI. The officer was pulled over and the department said its suspicions were heightened after making contact.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reportedly summoned California Highway

Patrol to the scene and subsequently made an arrest for DUI. The West Sacramento Police Officer was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp for charges “related to the stop.”

The police officer will be placed on administrative leave by the Police Department, and an internal affairs investigation will begin, according to WSPD.

“This conduct is not in alignment with our department’s core values,” said West Sacramento Chief of Police, Robert Strange. “While this officer has fallen short, we will- as a department, continue to work towards our mission to serve with honor and professionalism, in partnership with our community, to enhance the quality of life in West Sacramento.”