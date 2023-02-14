(KTXL) — Is there a place in Sacramento that makes you want to stop and take a picture?

In a Facebook post, we asked readers what spots in Sacramento are the city’s “most Instagrammable” places.

•Video Above: Crowds return to Old Sacramento

For your next Instagram post, consider taking a picture by these areas in Sacramento.

“Light the Beam”

Taking a picture under the Sacramento Kings’ purple victory beam has been a popular site since it was introduced during the team’s 2022-23 season.

The beam illuminates the skies of downtown Sacramento from the Golden 1 Center and has become a new symbol for the city since it was introduced. The beam is lit up after every Kings home and away victory.

According to the Kings, the purple beam is powered by four lasers and was introduced as a “way for the team to deepen its connection with the city.”

McKinley Park

The Rose Garden at McKinley Park was mentioned as a photogenic site, as the area is typically used for weddings, memorials, and other events. The city usually takes reservations for those types of events at the Coloma Community Center.

According to the city of Sacramento, the rose garden is named in honor of Frederick N. Evans, the city’s first parks superintendent who was also a landscape architect.

Throughout the park’s early years, Evans experimented with many different roses and he desired that the garden be used for educational purposes.

Crest Theatre and Tower Theatre

Other sites in Sacramento that are considered photogenic are the Crest Theatre and Tower Theatre, two of the city’s historic theaters.

Both theaters have illuminated marques at night, making the sites a great backdrop for an Instagram photo before and after a show.

The Crest Theatre opened in Sacramento in 1912, while the Tower Theatre opened in 1938.

Tower Bridge/Old Sacramento

One of Sacramento’s iconic landmarks, the Tower Bridge, was mentioned as a spot in the area that is photogenic for residents and visitors.

The bridge connects West Sacramento and downtown Sacramento and has been a staple in the area since 1935.

The Sacramento side of the bridge is adjacent to Old Sacramento, which has multiple sites for photos next to buildings dating back to 19th century, or the Ferris wheel at the Waterfront, which lights up at night.

California State Capitol

The California State Capitol is another landmark that is considered a photogenic genic spot. Typically, the capitol makes a backdrop for those taking photos from Capitol Mall, showing the exterior of the California’s government structure.

The dome ceiling inside the capitol building was mentioned as a photogenic location.