(FOX40.COM) — The city of Sacramento is striving to be a live music destination.

City officials released the results of its Sacramento Music Census, a survey that is aimed to get a better understanding of the city’s music community.

Nearly 1,400 people responded to the survey, which was open from October through November 2022. The survey’s responses came from music creatives, musicians, music industry representatives, venues and presenters.

The survey was conducted by Sound Music Cities, an Austin-based consulting firm, in partnership with the city’s Department of Convention and Cultural Services, Office of Arts and Culture and over 50 local community engagement partners, according to the city.

Here is what was found in the survey:

•87% of music creatives surveyed plan to stay in music and 78% of them plan to stay in Sacramento

•Music creatives want more gigs and opportunities — 86% of them had fewer than four local gigs per month

•Musicians spend an average of $9,251 annually on industry services, 50% of which was spent locally

•Musicians cited difficulties finding local industry support services and end up doing a lot themselves

•Venues and presenters said Sacramento lacks venues with capacity between 101 and 500, which typically cater to local musicians

•Venues and presenters cited concerns about the cost of conditions, city communications and the entertainment licensing process

“The findings of the Sacramento Music Census reinforce a lot of what we’ve been hearing anecdotally from the music community in recent years,” said in a statement by Megan Van Voorhis, Sacramento’s Director of Convention and Cultural Services. “But it also gives us a concrete direction for where our energies are best spent to support the local music industry’s recovery — and thankfully there are resources available to act on the findings.”

In March, Sacramento allocated $10 million of its funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to address the impact of Sacramento’s creative economy from the pandemic. The city said $250,000 went to support arts journalism and $1.75 million was used for creative business.

During his first of three State of the City addresses, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he’s focused on the arts and bringing more live music venues to the city.

At the first part of the State of the City addresses, the mayor hosted a panel with other city officials at a vacant retail space at 700 K Street.

“We have old regulations, old ways of doing things,” Steinberg said. “I want to talk about how we change that so that 700 K Street and buildings like it, can activate and we can have live music throughout the week and on the weekends.”

Steinberg proposed seven changes to the city’s ordinances, including streamlining the permits for events, establishing a single point of entry through an entertainment division at the city, developing an online portal, and creating a tiered permit system for different types and sizes of events.

“In this city, there’s just a lot of fire, hoops that you got to jump through to get things done and I like what I’m hearing at this event,” Sacramento DJ and former music artist Darmis Byrd told FOX40.com. “I just want to see action and I want a more streamlined process to get things done.”