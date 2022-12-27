(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento used to run a tree nursery on 34th Avenue near the Sacramento Executive Airport but the site has sat mostly unused for more than a decade.

According to the Sacramento city government, the City Tree Nursery at Mangan Park is approximately five acres and has a greenhouse, a former administrative building, a shade structure, irrigation systems, and bulk storage facilities.

The nursery was where the former “City of Trees” used to grow its annual and perennial plants and trees.

However, the city said that in 2008 the nursery was closed “largely due to the downsizing of municipal operations, staff consolidation, and changes in the method by which the city purchases plants and trees.” The city said it now mostly buys its plants from commercial growers and the site is used mostly for storage.

Over the past few years, there’s been a concerted effort to put the nursery to better use, though the city notes, those plans have previously fallen through.

There were also concerns about the usability of the land “due to concerns regarding lead contamination at the adjacent Mangan Park gun range.”

According to the city, a test of the soil then led the government to clean up part of the site to meet residential screening levels established by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The city said the site is now ready to be used and that it received the first part of a $2 million grant from the state in November to fund the nursery.

The city said it is working with the Oakland non-profit organization Planting Justice to make the site “a center for urban agriculture, social entrepreneurship, multi-faceted biodiversity, youth mentorship, and farmer training.”

The nursery, which was previously expected to open in the summer of 2022, is now slated to become operational next summer and have its first harvest in 2024.