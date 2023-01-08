(KTXL) — Trash is collected weekly in Sacramento, but there may be times when it isn’t picked up or you forgot to leave it outside your home on the curb.

When the trash isn’t collected, there are ways you can request a pickup.

To report a missed trash collection, you can call 311 or 916-875-4311, submit a missed cart service form online, or report it on the county’s SacGreenTeam mobile app.

The 311 number is the city’s customer service line when it comes to services such as trash collection, leaf pickup, street sweeping or drinking water.

That number can also be used to report illegal dumping and container repair or replacement.

The collection services in Sacramento

According to the city of Sacramento, the city provides curbside collection of garbage, organic waste, and recycling for residences including single-family homes, mixed-use properties, duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, and some larger multi-family dwellings. However, commercial services are not provided by the city.

Garbage and organic waste are collected weekly while recycling is collected every other week.

To see when your scheduled pickup is, click here.

Here are general collection guidelines from the city before the day of pickup:

•Place containers out by 6 a.m.

•Lids must be closed

•Leave three feet between containers and any other obstacles

•Downtown/midtown: Whenever possible, residents in restricted parking zones should place containers on the curb and not in the street or gutter

•Keep containers out of bike lanes whenever possible

•Containers should be out for service no earlier than 12 hours before your collection day and should be returned to the storage area on your property within 12 hours of collection

•Storage locations must be within, adjacent to or behind a structure, building, fence, landscaping or other barrier that substantially screens containers from the street or public right-of-way