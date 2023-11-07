(FOX40.COM) — One of the nation’s greatest games shows of all time is coming to the Sacramento area as “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” moves into Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento.

Hard Rock Sacramento is located at 3317 Forty Mile Rd, Wheatland.

On Dec. 3, the live stage version of the iconic game show will have shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. where guests can audition to step on stage.

American game show emcee and television personality Bob Goen will be hosting the show with a full-size replica of the game’s wheel.

Goen was a previous host of The Wheel of Fortune TV show from 1989-1991 and has also hosted several Miss Universe pageants.

Contestants have the chance to win destination trips and even up to $10,000 in cash prizes.

The shows are produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA.

Those looking to have an extra special experience can purchase VIP packages that offer early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the wheel.