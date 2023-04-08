(KTXL) — A white rhinoceros will soon be arriving at the Sacramento Zoo.

According to a spokesperson from the Sacramento Zoo, the facilities team is in the process of adding an exhibit at the zoo that’ll ultimately provide a habitat for a white rhino.

“The animal is expected sometime this year, but there is not a current timeline,” said Lesley Kirrene, Director of Institutional Advancement & Marketing at the Sacramento Zoo, in an email to FOX40 News.

Kirrene confirmed the zoo currently has a sign promoting the future site for a white rhino exhibit. A photo of the promotional sign for the white rhino was posted on Reddit and generated buzz among other Redditors in the comment section.

The white rhino will add to the hundreds of animals that are located at the zoo. According to the zoo, it’s home to more than 400 native, rare and endangered animals. The zoo also has over 140 “unique species,” at its facility.

More about the white rhino

The white rhino population is less than 16,000 and is classified as a “near threatened” species, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Their low population numbers are due to decades of rampant poaching of the rhino’s horn, according to the WWF. The white rhinos currently exist in protected areas and private game reserves.

“The white rhino is particularly vulnerable to poaching because it is relatively unaggressive and lives in herds,” the WWF said on its website.

White rhinos are 5 to 6 feet tall and weigh between 3,080 to 7,920 pounds. Their habitat is typically long and short grass savanna areas in grasslands.