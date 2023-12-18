(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento County residents can give their holiday trees a free and proper send-off by recycling it into a new life as mulch or compost. Here’s a list of places where people can reportedly discard their Christmas trees after the holidays:

SMUD Corporation Yard

SMUD Corporation Yard will host a free mulching event from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at 6100 Folsom Blvd.

Kiefer Landfill

Residents can recycle holiday trees for free, rain or shine, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, and Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at 12701 Kiefer Blvd.

North Area Recovery Station North Area Recovery Station will accept trees from 8 a.m. to to 6 p.m. on Jan. 6-7, 2024, at 4450 Roseville Road. New Year’s Eve in Sacramento: Where you can ring in 2024 in the capital city Loads at Kiefer Landfill and North Area Recovery Station in excess of five trees must be issued a voucher for the trees to be accepted at no charge, according to the event website. Nonprofit civic groups and community organizations can obtain vouchers by submitting the Annual Holiday Tree Recycling Program Application Form. For more information, email SacGreenTeam@SacCounty.gov.

Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer Station

Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer Station will accept trees from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2024, at 8642 Elder Creek Road. Sacramento Recycling & Transfer Station Residents can drop off their holiday trees at from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2023 – Jan. 6, 2024, at Sacramento Recycling & Transfer Station, 8491 Fruitridge Road. Dan Russell Rodeo Arena Rodeo Park Dan Russell Rodeo Arena in Folsom will accept holiday trees from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2024, at the end of Stafford Street, next to the arena. Some requirements to freely dispose of holiday trees at the above locations include:

•Trees must have all tinsel, lights, decorations, nails and stands removed.

•Flocked trees are not accepted for recycling. Curbside Organics Collection of Holiday Trees Sacramento County residents with Department of Waste Management & Recycling curbside collection service​ can also recycle their live holiday tree (all tinsel, lights, decorations, nails and stands removed) by cutting it up and putting it in the curbside Organics cart​. Please make sure the lid will close. The cart will be emptied on your next regularly scheduled Organics collection day. Flocked trees can be cut up and placed in the curbside Garbage cart for collection if the lid closes. Officials advised not to put holiday trees on curbs or roadsides and to ensure transported holiday trees are properly secured during transport.​​