SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Arriving at your destination in Sacramento could be tough, as it might be a struggle to find parking in some areas.

In a Facebook post, FOX40 News asked Sacramentans where they think is the worst parking lot in the city and here is what they said.

Trader Joe’s on Folsom Boulevard

The Trader Joe’s store on 5000 Folsom Boulevard in East Sacramento was among the answers in the post.

Although the reviews about the customer service and the store are positive, this Trader Joe’s location is notoriously known for its parking lot, as it’s often criticized for its number of spaces and size.

Safeway locations on 19th Street and University Village

The Safeway in midtown located at 1814 19th Street not only serves as the parking lot for the grocery store but for other businesses in the R Street Market plaza.

The Safeway location at the University Village on 424 Howe Avenue is another parking lot mentioned in our Facebook post’s comments section.

Not only does the parking lot in the area serve Safeway shoppers, but there are also other businesses in the University Village such as Buckhorn Grill, Starbucks, Zocalo, Pieology and Capitol Beer and Tap Room.

Loehmann’s Plaza Shopping Center

Comments in our Facebook post mentioned the Save Mart at Loehmann’s Plaza, which also serves customers of other businesses in the shopping center.

The spaces are considered narrow for the plaza, which also has other businesses such as Chipotle, Jack’s Urban Eats, Pet Food Express, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Jamba Juice.

Smashburger, Noah’s Bagels, Boudin SF and Thai House are other businesses in this area.

Since Loehman’s cease operations in 2018, Spirit Halloween has held that spot during the fall months.

Golden 1 Center/Downtown Commons

Parking for events at the Golden 1 Center or anywhere near the Downtown Commons was mentioned a couple of times in our Facebook post.

Parking could be tough nearby the downtown Sacramento venue even with adjacent parking garages.

To try to avoid the hassle of parking, it’s recommended to purchase pre-paid parking passes online for both Golden 1 Center events and Sacramento Kings games through SacPark.

According to the Golden 1 Center website, parking garages associated with the arena are open two hours prior to the start of the event or tip-off.

Other parking lots mentioned

Here are other parking lots that are disliked by Sacramento residents:

Arden Fair Mall

65th Street and Folsom Boulevard (F65 Plaza)

Sutter Health parking structure on 29th and 30th streets

Rick’s Desert Diner

Costco locations at 1600 Exposition Parkway and 7981 East Stockton Boulevard

UC Davis Medical Center

