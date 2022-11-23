SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s been more than two weeks since the Nov. 8 general election in which Sacramento residents voted on open seats for the 1st, 3rd and 5th districts of the city council.

Sacramento County reports that there are less than 89,000 votes left to count, however not every ballot left will be from voters eligible to vote on any city council district seat or even from within the city.

Of the more than 400,000 votes counted so far, just over 9 percent included votes for any of the three seats.

On Wednesday, a concession from Michael Lynch, the only male candidate for a contested seat, guaranteed that the city will have a female majority for just the second time in its history, equaling the ratio of women council members that led the city in the 1989 term.

Three of the city council races in this election are open seats. Councilmember Rick Jennings ran for reelection unopposed for the District 7 seat.

District 1

Lisa Kaplan, a candidate for the District 1 seat, declared victory over her opponent Alyssa Lozano in their race for the District 1 seat.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Kaplan leads 8,809 votes (60%) to 5,701 (39%).

Lozano has not conceded.

District 3

On Wednesday, Michael Lynch, who was competing to represent District 3, conceded.

“It has been an honor to campaign to represent our community on the Sacramento City Council over the last 11 months,” Lynch said in a press release. “Thank you to everyone who supported my campaign and donated their time and resources to our effort. Unfortunately, as votes continue to be counted it has become clear that the results will not go our way.”

Lynch’s opponent, Karina Talamantes, declared victory after the latest ballot count was released Tuesday.

“I am grateful and honored that the voters of District 3 have chosen me to represent us on the Sacramento City Council,” Talamantes said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Talamantes leads 6,652 votes (53%) to 5,741 (46%).

District 5

For the District 5 seat, Caity Maple leads her opponent Tamiko Heim 4,933 votes (52%) to 4,553 (47%).