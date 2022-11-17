SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area restaurants will be staying open on Thanksgiving to serve Thanksgiving-themed meals for indoor dining or meals to-go.

Urban Roots will be selling turkey, sweet potatoes, collard greens, and cornbread stuffing, with a choice of roasted potatoes or mac and cheese.

All orders need to be placed on or before Sunday, Nov. 20 and picked up on Thanksgiving anywhere between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Hawks Provision and Public House will be selling Thanksgiving dishes for people to pick up and bring home.

All orders must be placed by Thursday, Nov. 17. Meals will be available for pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 23 from noon to 6 p.m.

Dishes will come with reheating instructions.

The Delta King located in Old Sacramento along the Sacramento River will be having a Thanksgiving buffet from noon to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

For adults, the buffet is $54.95 per person and for children ages 12 and under the buffet is $22.95.

Firehouse will be open on Thanksgiving from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be having a three-course meal.

For adults, it will be $79.95 per person and for children, it will be $29.95 per person.

Grange in downtown Sacramento will be having a three-course meal on Thanksgiving. For adults, it is $90 per person and for children 12 and under it is $27 per person.

Chevys Fresh Mex will be having a three-course meal for Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Adults are $29 while kids are $10.