(FOX40.COM) — With Dia de los Muertos approaching, there are multiple ways for residents to honor their late loved ones in Sacramento.

Dia de los Muertos is traditionally on Nov. 1 and 2 each year in Mexico and other Central American countries where people share stories and honor their loved ones who died.

Here are the different Dia de los Muertos events occurring throughout Sacramento.

Souls of the City Celebration

Considered Sacramento’s largest Dia de los Muertos celebration, the 11th Annual Souls of the City Festival is taking place on Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Old Sacramento.

The event will occur in the 1849 Scene area across the California State Railroad Museum.

Click or tap here for more information.

Sugar Skull workshops

The California Museum is holding a workshop where the public can learn how to design and decorate sugar skulls, which represent departed loved ones.

The event has a workshop fee that includes a pre-made sugar skull, royal icing and assorted decorations, personalized instruction plus admission to all current museum exhibits.

The workshops start at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 29. Space is limited and registration is strongly recommended.

Click or tap here to register.

Sacramento’s Children’s Museum

The Sacramento Children’s Museum is hosting a Dia de los Muertos event for young kids on Nov. 1 and 2.

Kids will be able to decorate sugar skulls and add a photo or note of their late loved ones to their altar. Activities are included with admission to the museum.

According to the museum’s website, admission is $9.50 for children over 1 year old and adults while children under 1 year old get in for free.

Click or tap here to view the museum’s hours.

Latino Center of Art & Culture

The Latino Center of Art & Culture is hosting an event called “El Panteon de Sacramento” from Nov. 3 to 5, which will feature live dancing and music performances. The event will offer altar-making workshops for families and friends who want to honor their loved ones who passed away.

The event is part of the LCAC’s partnership with the Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum, Trailer Arte Del Nuevo Amanecer (TANA), Sol Collective, and the Washington Neighborhood Center.

The event’s hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Exhibit at the California Museum

The Arte Activista: Dia de los Muertos 2023 exhibit is on display at California Museum through Nov. 26. This year’s exhibit features contemporary alters and artwork by Los Angeles-based group 3B Collective.

The LA-based group consists of Indigenous, African American, and Chicano artists and designers.

The exhibit is accompanied by a community altar where the public can honor their friends and family who have passed away.