(KTXL) — With the resurgence of California’s numerous rivers many people will be looking to test their skills on the state’s world-famous white waters, but there are a few things to know before you go.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation, the Bureau of Land Management and the United States Forest Service have a number of tips and advisements for those looking to head downriver.

The Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service advise that:

•You should always tell someone where you are going, when you plan to return and where to call if you don’t.

•Make sure that your white water skills match the river and the conditions.

•Wear a Coast Guard-approved type III – V lifejacket at all times when you are on or near the river.

•Be prepared for cold and extreme weather by wearing a wet suit and booties in the spring to early summer and always in Class V waters.

•You can be at risk of hyperthermia if the combined air and water temperature is 120 degrees Fahrenheit or less.

• Have a first aid kit and know how to use it.

•Never run a rapid unless you can see a clear path through it.

•Allow the craft ahead to pass through the rapid before entering.

One of the most popular waterways for white water kayaking and rafting in Northern California are the North Fork and Middle Fork of the American River.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation said that those looking to travel along the North Fork have some choices of where they can enter and exit the river based on their experience level.

The best flow range for these runs is between 1,500 and 3,000 cubic-feet-of-water-per-second.

Starting at Iowa Hill Bridge, east of Colfax, south to Yankee Jim’s Bridge, east of Weimar, rafters can expect a four-mile run consisting of numerous class IV-V rapids.

The second run from Yankee Jim’s Bridge to Ponderosa Way Bridge offers class II-III rapids over 4 miles. The final run from Ponderosa Way Bridge to Upper Lake Clementine offers the same classes and distance.

The Middle Fork offers a 15 mile run from Oxbow put-in to Greenwood take-out and offers several class V rapids along with some class II-III rapids.

There is also a seven mile run from Greenwood access area to Mammoth Bar, but any boating downstream from Mammoth Bar is not recommended as multiple people have died at Murder’s Bar Rapid.