(KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center has seen its share of visitors so far in 2023 with multiple concerts and basketball games occurring at the downtown Sacramento venue.

The downtown Sacramento venue had its largest attendance on April 2 when the Kings hosted the San Antonio Spurs. The Golden 1 Center announced attendance for the game was 18,183 people.

That game marked 18 consecutive sellouts and 31 overall for the Kings’ 2022-23 season, according to the Golden 1 Center.

The sellouts could be due to the success of the Kings, who are having their best season since 2006.

The Golden 1 Center anchors the Downtown Commons, a plaza filled with shops, restaurants and bars. The area is also within walking distance of other bars and clubs in downtown Sacramento.

With Kings games and other large-scale events at the Golden 1 Center, the area near the venue has become a prime location in Sacramento.

“People come in early for the game or concert. They go to a bar or restaurant after the game or the concert,” Visit Sacramento President and CEO Mike Testa told FOX40 News. “So it’s created quite an economic swell on game days or event days at the Golden 1 Center for sure.”

Excitement has been generated throughout the Sacramento community around the Kings, as the team is in the postseason following a 16-year playoff drought.

In the Kings’ return to the NBA playoffs, Sacramento’s first round opponent is defending champion Golden State Warriors, a team that features superstars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven series will take place at the Golden 1 Center.

With the Kings having two all-stars of their own in De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the hype around the series has put a national spotlight on the team and on Sacramento.

But being in the national spotlight is nothing new for the capital city.

Sacramento recently hosted first and second round games of March Madness, bringing thousands of college basketball fans from around the country to the region.

Large numbers of people also travel to Sacramento every year for music festivals such as Aftershock, Sol Blume and GoldenSky, which had a successful debut in 2022. All of those festivals take place at Discovery Park, which is about a 9-mile drive from downtown Sacramento.

“We’re used to bringing very sizeable crowds to certain events,” Testa said. “For an event like March Madness and for the NBA playoffs, we’ll attract people from outside the area.”

When large-scale events such as March Madness or concerts come to Sacramento, the city also sees a rise in hotel bookings.

Hotels are expected to be booked ahead of Game 1 of the Kings and Warriors series, but NBA fans have traveled to Sacramento throughout the regular season.

“This is just regular season, if they’re playing the Lakers or the Warriors, California teams, most of the hotels are seeing anywhere from 20 to 30 rooms just for that game and you multiply that by five or six hotels,” Testa said. “The playoffs are a completely different experience. You will bring executives from the NBA in town… without question we’ll see an increase in hotels being booked over the coming weekends.”