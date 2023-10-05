(FOX40.COM) — The Women’s Basketball Association announced that it has approved the Golden State Warriors bid to become an expansion franchise, which would create the 13th team in the WNBA.

The team, which hasn’t received a name yet, will play its games at the Chase Center, which is the same arena that hosts the Golden State Warriors during the NBA regular season. The new WNBA team will train in Oakland.

But, according to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, there may be another Northern California city to house a WNBA team. A city that has already hosted a championship-winning WNBA team.

“We have a lot of cities interested. Sacramento is definitely one of them,” Engelbert said on Thursday while announcing San Francisco’s newest team.

Other cities mentioned were Portland, Denver, Toronto, Philadelphia and Charlotte.

She continued, “But yes, Sacramento is one of those on the list,” when discussing other cities that have “reached out” to the WNBA as a potential location for an expansion team.

Sacramento is no stranger to the WNBA. California’s capital city was once home to the Sacramento Monarchs, which were one of the WNBA’s eight original franchises.

During their time in Sacramento, the Monarchs were one of the league’s most successful WNBA franchises, making the playoffs every year from 1999 to 2008.

The Monarchs are also the only professional sports team to bring a championship to Sacramento, which came in 2005 at the end of a five-game series against the Connecticut Sun.

Throughout the year, there has been plenty of discussion around a professional sports team moving to Sacramento, whether it was the potential relocation of the Oakland A’s (heading to Las Vegas), or the prospect of an MLS team coming to the Railyards.

Now, a potential WNBA team can be added to that list.