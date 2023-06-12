(KTXL) — Sacramento Police announced Monday morning the arrest of a woman in connection with a crash in Natomas in late May that killed two children and one woman.

Police said that they obtained an arrest warrant for Precious Flowers, 28, on June 7, and were able to locate and arrest her on Sunday, June 11.

Flowers was arrested on three charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and nine counts of child endangerment, and was taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail, police said.

The agency said that additional charges may be added as the investigation into the crash continues.

Crash in Sacramento leaves three dead, eight others injured

A single vehicle that had 11 passengers crashed into a tree along San Juan Road in Natomas on the night of May 31, police said.

Nine children between the ages of 3 and 8 were in the vehicle, along with two women.

Two children and one of the women died from their injuries. The family identified them as Rayshawna Armstrong, 25, her son Zayden Mangram, 3, and another child, Alexander Leon, 7, all from Sacramento.

Police have not said much about the crash except that it appeared speed was a factor.